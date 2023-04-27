The Harford Community College (HCC) Fighting Owls softball team swept the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks in a doubleheader on April 26, 2023, with final scores of 8-0 and 11-3. The games were played at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland.

In the first game, HCC’s starting pitcher, Mackenzie Burton, earned her thirteenth win of the season while holding CSM to three hits and zero runs. Jess Bouthet hit a home run and finished the game with three RBIs, while Emily Curry added a triple and an RBI, and Lena Wondolowski contributed two RBIs.

On the other hand, Madison Kavlick started on the mound for CSM and gave up eight runs on ten hits and five walks in 4.2 innings pitched. CSM’s offense struggled throughout the game, with only three hits and two strikeouts.

In the second game, HCC’s offense exploded for seven runs in the first inning, led by Brianna Brunetto, who walked four times and scored one run. Brooke Hasegawa had three hits, including a double, and one RBI, while Olivia Sears and Curry combined for six RBIs.

Riley Fisher started for HCC and pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter. Caroline Hilyard relieved Fisher in the fifth inning and allowed two runs on three hits and no walks, earning the win for HCC.

Kaela Gilligan started on the mound for CSM in the second game and struggled, giving up seven runs on four hits and five walks in one inning pitched. Larissa Simonds took over in the second inning and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and seven walks.

CSM’s offense improved in the second game, with Abby Norris and Elaina Ayers each scoring one run and recording two hits. Ayers also hit a triple and drove in one run, while Simonds added one RBI. However, it was not enough to overcome HCC’s dominant performance.

The doubleheader drew a total of 140 fans and lasted a combined three hours and 16 minutes. HCC improved their record to 23-6 overall and 12-1 in conference play, while CSM dropped to 7-14 overall and 6-9 in conference play.

