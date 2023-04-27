Governor Wes Moore announced today the expansion of Maryland’s plan to replace food and cash assistance funds stolen from Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. Maryland is the first state in the nation to use federal funds to reimburse Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits stolen by EBT fraud.

SB2/HB50, passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed into law on Monday, allows EBT cardholders to reclaim benefits stolen as far back as January 1, 2021. Under the new law, Maryland will extend the reimbursement eligibility period by 21 months. The General Assembly approved $1.8 million in state general funds for the upcoming state fiscal year for reimbursing adults and families whose claims were previously denied and are now eligible.

“By signing this legislation into law, we are taking deliberate action to help restore faith in some of our most-needed services and supports,” said Gov. Moore. “Maryland is again showing leadership in ensuring that some of our most vulnerable citizens will receive the help they need.”

Previously, the department could only reimburse EBT benefits stolen by fraud dating back to Oct. 1, 2022. Since the department enacted its reimbursement process on March 18, it has approved more than 6,800 EBT card fraud claims and reimbursed $4.3 million in food and cash assistance benefits stolen from recipients.

“It’s an egregious act to steal from someone who most needs help—we believe the way Maryland is responding will not just set the tone for this state, but for the country,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López. “Not only does this new state law expand stolen benefit reimbursement eligibility, it helps our department with the tools we need to strengthen EBT card security and decrease EBT fraud.”

Approximately 1,095 additional households will become eligible to recover more than $826,000 in previously reported stolen cash and food assistance benefit payments. The Maryland Department of Human Services is also replacing stolen cash assistance benefits using state general funds.

Marylanders who already filed a claim for stolen benefits do not need to file again, even if their prior claim was denied. The Department of Human Services will review all claims that were submitted and denied for thefts occurring prior to Oct. 1, 2022. All eligible transactions will be paid on or after July 1.

EBT fraud is a problem nationally, with thieves using “skimming” to steal benefits. Maryland’s Department of Human Services is taking the lead to strengthen EBT card security and decrease EBT fraud.

For more information about Maryland’s EBT Fraud Reimbursement Program, including the process for filing a new claim to recover stolen benefits, visit www.dhs.maryland.gov/ebt-reimbursement/.

