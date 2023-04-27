St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Keegan Preis, a sophomore from Upper Falls, Maryland, has been named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Dynamic Team of the Week for Division III, and the United East Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Preis is the second Seahawk to receive the Team of the Week recognition, with Ethan Little receiving the honor earlier in February.

Preis earned these accolades after a dominant performance against Wells College on April 22. The Seahawk attackman broke two school records, registering 14 assists and 16 points. Preis surpassed the previous records of 11 assists and 13 points set by Jude Brown ’22 on April 9, 2022, against Wells. He also contributed two goals and a ground ball in the game. His 14 assists rank second to Saint Joseph’s College of Maine’s Timothy Goodfellow’s 15 assists in a game against University of Southern Maine on March 22. Additionally, Preis’ 16 points rank fourth this season amongst individual game-highs in points.

Preis’ stats throughout the season have been impressive as he currently ranks fourth in Division III with a conference-best 3.27 assists per game. He leads the United East with 49 assists, 69 points, and 4.60 points per game.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s lacrosse team has clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming United East Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament following their dominant 29-3 win against Wells College.

The Seahawks will next face the University of Mary Washington on Wednesday, April 26, at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a non-conference game at 7 p.m. in the Gold Rush game.

