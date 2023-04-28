The Bowie Baysox dropped their sixth consecutive game on Thursday night, falling 7-2 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Despite a strong start from pitcher Justin Armbruester, who allowed only one additional hit after giving up a first-inning home run, the Baysox couldn’t overcome a series of errors and a productive Richmond offense.

Richmond wasted no time in getting on the board, with Ismael Munguia hitting a homer to deep right in the first at-bat of the game. However, Armbruester held the Flying Squirrels to just one more hit during his five innings on the mound, striking out five and walking two.

The Baysox offense was led by Coby Mayo, who had two hits on the night and scored one of the team’s two runs. Donta’ Williams also contributed a hustle double to right field, setting up Mayo to drive him home with a line drive to left to tie the game at one.

However, the middle innings proved problematic for the Baysox. In the sixth inning, Richmond put two runners in scoring position off an error from Cesar Prieto, followed by a Tyler Fitzgerald double. Richmond scored two runs in the frame, thanks to an Andy Thomas groundout and a Hayden Cantrelle single that followed a second Prieto error. Mayo would double and eventually score on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning, bringing the score to 3-2 in favor of Richmond, but the Baysox would get no closer.

In the top of the seventh, a leadoff error by Anthony Servideo put Richmond in a strong position, with back-to-back singles loading the bases with no one out. Although right-hander Kade Strowd managed to retire the next two batters without allowing any more runs to score, he ultimately balked home a run, opening the floodgates for Richmond. The Flying Squirrels went on to score three more runs in the inning, thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Cantrelle and a two-run single from Riley Mahan.

The Baysox committed five errors on the night, and their offense was held in check by the Richmond bullpen for the rest of the game. The loss drops the Baysox to a 5-12 record for the season, leaving them 6.5 games behind the Flying Squirrels for first place in the Southwest division.

The two teams will continue their six-game series on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

