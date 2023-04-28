A fire broke out in a Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland, townhouse on April 25th, 2023. The incident occurred at around 3:34 p.m. at 2751 Hadley Drive. The property was a townhouse owned by Spark Living Waldorf.

According to reports, the townhouse was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the incident was deemed incendiary, with the area of origin being the living room. The fire caused the structure an estimated loss of $5,000, but the cost of the contents is yet to be determined.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The smoke alarm status at the property was present. The primary responding fire department was the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, and 40 firefighters responded to the one alarm. It took the firefighters just five minutes to control the fire.

There were no reported injuries or deaths in the incident. The only person who discovered the fire was a maintenance worker, and no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, is now investigating the incident, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact them at 443-550-6833.

Incendiary fires are intentionally set to cause property damage or injure individuals. They are considered criminal offenses and are punishable by law. The authorities take such incidents seriously and often launch investigations to determine the cause and bring those responsible to justice.

Smoke alarms are essential in any property to alert residents to potential fire outbreaks. Smoke alarms can detect smoke and alert residents to the fire, giving them sufficient time to evacuate the property and call for help.

