The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Leonardtown man and woman on multiple charges related to sex abuse and neglect of minors. Brian Joseph Wiegman, 45, has been charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of neglect of a minor. His girlfriend, Stormy Shiree Bates, 39, has been charged with three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of sex abuse of a minor, and one count of neglect of a minor. Stormy Shiree Bates, age 39 of Leonardtown Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Brian Joseph Wiegman, age 45 of Leonardtown Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The charges were filed following an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division. The couple is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after they received a report of suspected child abuse. The alleged abuse occurred over a period of several years and involved multiple minors. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

