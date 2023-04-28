Two juveniles have been charged with second-degree assault after assaulting a student who was waiting for a school bus in the parking lot at La Plata High School on April 27 at 2:20 p.m. The incident was reported to a school resource officer who immediately initiated an investigation and identified the juveniles as students who attend different schools.

According to the Charles County Public Schools, the two juveniles were transitioning from one bus to another at La Plata when they assaulted the student. The student who was assaulted has not been identified, and it is unclear if they sustained any injuries.

The two juveniles have been charged on a juvenile offense report with second-degree assault. Additionally, they will face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. The nature of the disciplinary actions has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475. It is unclear if the incident was caught on any surveillance cameras or if any witnesses have come forward.

The Charles County Public Schools have not released any additional information about the incident or the students involved. It is unclear if the juveniles had any prior disciplinary issues or if they have been suspended or expelled from school. The identities of the juveniles have not been released due to their age.

