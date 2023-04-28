On April 28 at 10:15 a.m., Thomas Stone High School students in Charles County, Maryland, alerted a school administrator about a fellow student with a gun. Upon investigation, the gun was determined to be a BB gun and was recovered from the student.

The school resource officer has investigated the matter and will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.

Possession of any weapons, including items that can be construed as weapons, on school grounds is strictly prohibited. In light of this incident, parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing weapons in school.

Incidents involving weapons on school grounds can have serious consequences and put the lives of students and staff in danger. The school and law enforcement agencies take such matters very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on school grounds.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for students. Schools are responsible for providing a safe and secure environment for students and staff, and it is everyone’s responsibility to help maintain that environment.

