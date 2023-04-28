The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has partnered with the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) to open a new location at the La Plata Campus, providing students with direct access to success coaches for in-person or virtual academic advising, study space, and computers. The new location is open to both current and prospective UMGC students, including current CSM students, and is situated on the ground floor of the Learning Resource Center.

The partnership between UMGC and CSM allows students to seamlessly continue their education at UMGC after completing their associate degree at CSM, with over 280 transfer agreements and 70 colleges and universities that give CSM students priority enrollment or guaranteed admission into partner institutions worldwide. UMGC also offers classes on CSM’s La Plata Campus, and students who complete their associate degree at CSM may be eligible for UMGC’s Completion Scholarship, which can give them up to $12,000 towards the completion of their bachelor’s degree.

Denise Countiss, UMGC Success Coach, stated, “We recognize that our students are unique individuals coming from many different walks and stages in life, looking to further their education and career goals…always looking for opportunities to better serve our students.”

UMGC’s mission is to improve the lives of adult learners by operating as Maryland’s open university, serving working adults, military service-members, their families and veterans across the United States, and around the world with online and hybrid courses.

The opening of the new location at La Plata Campus is part of CSM’s ongoing effort to partner with four-year universities throughout the state and beyond, making it easy for students to continue their education after completing their CSM degree. With UMGC’s support, students can access quality education and improve their career prospects. The CSM La Plata Campus is located at 8730 Mitchell Rd., La Plata, Md. 20646.

