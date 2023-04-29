The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has announced plans to create additional outdoor pickleball courts at three locations in the county. The move comes in response to the increasing popularity of the sport among residents.

The first site where work has begun is at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Staff began work this week to add lines for three pickleball courts on the basketball courts outside the center. The courts will be temporarily closed through Friday, April 28, for painting and curing. The courts will open to the public for pickleball on Monday, May 1, and will be available for public use Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Availability is subject to change during public school holidays and early dismissal days.

According to Calvert County Parks & Rec, staff will soon begin work to add lines for three pickleball courts on the basketball courts at Solomons Town Center Park, located at 13300 Dowell Road in Dowell.

The tennis courts at Hallowing Point Park, located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, will also undergo changes. They will be resurfaced and the lower two courts will be converted to eight pickleball courts this summer. Closures will be required and will be provided to the public closer to the work being started.

Pickleball is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is played on a court with a net and uses a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. The sport has gained popularity in recent years, particularly among older adults.

Calvert County Parks & Rec is responding to this growing interest in the sport by adding more outdoor pickleball courts. The addition of these new courts will provide more opportunities for residents to play and enjoy the sport.

Parks & Rec officials are excited about the new pickleball courts and hope that they will be well-received by the community. They encourage anyone who is interested in playing pickleball to come out and give it a try.

The department also reminds residents that the new pickleball courts will be subject to the same rules and regulations as other county parks facilities. These rules include no smoking or alcohol use, no pets, and no skateboarding or rollerblading on the courts.

Calvert County Parks & Rec will continue to monitor the demand for pickleball courts and may add more in the future if necessary. For now, the new courts at Harriet E. Brown Community Center, Solomons Town Center Park, and Hallowing Point Park will provide plenty of opportunities for residents to play and enjoy this fun and exciting sport.

