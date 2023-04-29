The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) defeated Central Penn College in both games of a baseball doubleheader held at the CSM campus on April 27, 2023.

In the first game, CSM won by a score of 10-6. The game was a back-and-forth battle until the fifth inning, when CSM pulled ahead with three runs. Hunter Rose, Bradley Hill, and Ransley Ferraras all had RBI hits for CSM in the inning. CSM pitcher Ryan Tayman struggled, allowing four runs in just 2.1 innings of work. However, CSM relievers Travis Bradley, Jaden Hendricks, and Mason Stine combined to allow just one run over the final 4.2 innings to secure the win.

Central Penn College was led by no-hit pitching from their team, but the offense struggled to score runs. Despite drawing eight walks and getting eight hits, Central Penn left 14 runners on base and failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities.

In the second game, CSM won by a score of 7-6. CSM jumped out to an early lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI double by Hunter Rose. However, Central Penn quickly responded with a run of their own in the top of the second inning. CSM then scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning, but Central Penn again responded with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

CSM added another run in the fourth inning, and then two more runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-3 lead. Central Penn rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, but were unable to score again for the rest of the game.

Hunter Rose led the way for CSM in the second game, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three stolen bases. Bradley Hill and Andrew Leginze also contributed with two RBIs each.

CSM pitchers Zack Robbins, Josh Edwards, Mason Stine, and Tariq Johnson combined to limit Central Penn to six runs on nine hits over seven innings of work.

With the wins, CSM improved to 20-15 on the season, while Central Penn dropped to 10-19. Both teams will be back in action soon, as they continue their seasons in their respective conferences.

