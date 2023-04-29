Maryland Department of Natural Resources has introduced a new convenient option for anglers to complete their annual saltwater registration. The registration is required by law for all anglers with a few exemptions and helps the state and federal agencies manage the fish stocks sustainably. The new registration form does not require anglers to create an account in the state licensing system and can be completed through various mediums.

Anglers can complete and submit an online registration form available from the COMPASS login page without creating an account. Alternatively, they can visit any Department of Natural Resources Service Center or sport license agents located throughout the state for registration. Lastly, registration can be done through the state’s COMPASS License and Registration System, with an account and login. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The recreational fishing data collected in this registry helps state and federal agencies sustainably manage U.S. fish stocks. This registration was introduced by Maryland in 2011, a year after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made it mandatory for anglers to pay a fee and register with the National Saltwater Angler Registry before fishing for anadromous species that move between saltwater and freshwater habitats.

The requirement applies to anyone with a valid Maryland Bay and Coastal Sport Fishing License. The Department of Natural Resources website provides more information on the saltwater angler registration.

The annual registration is crucial for the state’s fishing opportunities and helps manage the fish stocks sustainably. The department’s efforts to make the registration process more convenient will encourage more anglers to register, ensuring the state has accurate data on the number of anglers and fish harvested.

The state’s effort to manage its fish stocks is crucial, given that the Chesapeake Bay, one of the largest estuaries in the United States, supports a variety of fish species, including striped bass, blue crabs, and oysters. The Chesapeake Bay’s fishery significantly impacts the state’s economy and culture, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is committed to maintaining the fishery’s sustainability.

The department encourages all anglers to register before heading out for saltwater fishing to avoid legal issues. Failure to register may lead to fines or other penalties, ruining the angler’s experience. Additionally, anglers can contribute to the state’s conservation efforts by providing accurate information on their catch, including species, size, and location.

In conclusion, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources has made saltwater angler registration more convenient by introducing a new registration form that does not require creating an account in the state licensing system. Anglers can register online, visit service centers or sport license agents, or use the COMPASS License and Registration System with an account and login. The registration is mandatory for all anglers, with a few exemptions, and helps manage the fish stocks sustainably. Given the Chesapeake Bay’s significance to the state’s economy and culture, the department’s efforts to manage its fishery are crucial. Anglers are encouraged to register to avoid any legal issues and contribute to the state’s conservation efforts by providing accurate catch information.

