The Navy women’s rugby team has secured a spot in the semifinals of the 7s Collegiate Championship after winning two shutout victories on Friday at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Washington, D.C. Competing as the No. 2 seed in the west bracket, the Mids defeated No. 7 seed Texas A&M 24-0 in their opening match. Navy went on to beat No. 3 seed Michigan 31-0 in the quarterfinals to ensure a top-four finish in the Premier Cup.

Sophomore Marissa Meyer was the top scorer for the Mids, earning 20 points on four tries. Megan Leitz, who scored her sixth try of the 7s season, contributed 11 points to the scoreboard. With this impressive performance, the team has advanced to the semifinals and will face No. 1 seed Brown on April 29 at 5:40 p.m.

Fans can watch the match for free on the Rugby Network with links provided on NavySports.com. The winner of the semifinal contest will advance to the championship game to face the winner of No. 1 seed Army and No. 2 seed Penn State from the east bracket. The championship match will take place at 8:35 p.m.

In their opening match against Texas A&M, the Mids’ defense held strong as they prevented the Aggies from scoring despite pushing inside the five-meter line in the third minute. Meyer scored the first try of the game in the third minute and added another in the sixth minute. Chrissi Foster and Leitz also scored tries to secure the 24-0 win.

Against Michigan in the quarterfinals, Meyer opened the scoring again for Navy with a try just one minute into the game. Charlotte d’Halluin and Kyndall Wyngaard also scored tries for the Mids, while team captain Eliza Herring scored the final try of the match in the 13th minute. Leitz made three conversion kicks to bring Navy’s point total to 31.

The Mids have been dominant this season with a record of 10-7-1. Their success can be attributed to their strong defense and cohesive teamwork, as they have held opponents to an average of only 7.4 points per game. The team is also one of the top scorers in the nation, averaging 24.1 points per game.

Navy has a chance to add another championship to their impressive resume, as they have won three national titles and four conference titles in their program’s history. With their recent victories in the quarterfinals, the Mids are one step closer to adding another title to their collection.

Overall, the Navy women’s rugby team has had an exceptional season, and their performance in the 7s Collegiate Championship has only reinforced their reputation as one of the best teams in the country.

