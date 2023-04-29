The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has approved the qualifications of Queen Sportsbook Maryland, LLC for a mobile sports wagering license under Maryland’s sports wagering law. The company is now awaiting approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), which is scheduled to meet in May and may consider awarding a license at that time.

According to Maryland’s sports wagering law, the MLGCC conducts background investigations to determine whether an entity has demonstrated the honesty, integrity, good character, and financial stability to be qualified for a sports wagering license. SWARC evaluates applicants’ suitability and determines whether awarding a license to an applicant is in the public interest.

Queen Sportsbook Maryland has also been found qualified for an online sports wagering operator license, and the company is currently evaluating third-party providers for servers. While awaiting the mobile license award from SWARC, Queen Sportsbook Maryland is working with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfill operational requirements.

Once awarded a license by SWARC, each sports wagering licensee must conduct a controlled demonstration to ensure that its systems and internal control procedures are functioning correctly. Once a business has successfully completed these steps, Maryland Lottery and Gaming is authorized to issue a license allowing the business to begin operations. A timeline for the launch of Queen Sportsbook Maryland has not been determined.

Maryland became one of the many states to legalize sports betting after Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill into law in May 2018. The state’s casinos began accepting sports wagers in November 2018, and in November 2020, Maryland voters approved a sports betting referendum, allowing for the expansion of sports betting to online and mobile platforms.

As of April 2021, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has received 45 applications for sports betting licenses. The agency has awarded 17 licenses, including 12 Class A licenses for brick-and-mortar locations and five Class B licenses for online and mobile platforms.

Queen Sportsbook Maryland is one of the companies seeking to be a major player in Maryland’s sports betting market. The company is owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates casinos and other gaming properties in the United States.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. also owns Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland, which is one of the state’s six casinos. The casino is expected to feature a retail sportsbook operated by Barstool Sportsbook, a sports betting brand owned by Penn National Gaming, Inc., a publicly traded gaming company that operates casinos and racetracks in the United States.

In addition to Queen Sportsbook Maryland and Barstool Sportsbook, other sports betting brands that have been approved for licenses in Maryland include BetMGM, William Hill, and FanDuel. The state’s casinos are also expected to partner with major sports leagues and teams to offer sports betting services.

Like this: Like Loading...