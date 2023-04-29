Hughesville, MD – Raspberry Tart, a one-year-old black and orange female Domestic Shorthair mix, is currently available for adoption at the Charles County Animal Care Center. Weighing approximately 5.7 pounds, Raspberry Tart has not been spayed yet but will be fully vetted and spayed upon adoption.

The Charles County Animal Care Center is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD. Interested individuals can call the center at 301-932-1713 or email animalshelter@charlescounty.org for more information.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Unfortunately, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized each year due to overcrowding and limited resources.

Adopting a pet from a shelter not only saves a life but also offers many benefits. Shelter pets often come with basic training and socialization, making them easier to integrate into a new home. Additionally, adopting from a shelter is often less expensive than purchasing a pet from a breeder.

Potential adopters should keep in mind that caring for a pet is a lifelong commitment. Before adopting, it is important to ensure that the pet’s needs fit within the adopter’s lifestyle and living situation.

The Charles County Animal Care Center offers a variety of services for pets and pet owners, including animal adoption, spay and neuter programs, and low-cost vaccination clinics. The center also offers educational resources for pet owners, such as training classes and behavior consultations.

Raspberry Tart is one of many animals waiting for a loving home at the Charles County Animal Care Center. By adopting a pet, individuals can make a positive impact on the lives of animals in their community and bring joy and companionship into their own lives.

