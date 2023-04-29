LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Smith announced several administrative transfers on Friday, April 29, 2023. The transfers will affect four different schools within the county and are set to become effective on July 1, 2023.

In accordance with the announced transfers, Dr. Brooke Anthony will be moving from Acting Assistant Principal at Spring Ridge Middle School to Assistant Principal at Spring Ridge Middle School. Meanwhile, Mr. Christopher Dyson will transfer from Acting Principal at Dynard Elementary School to Assistant Principal at Green Holly Elementary School.

Ms. Madelyne Giles will move from Academic Dean at the Virtual Academy to Assistant Principal at Chopticon High School. Finally, Ms. Sarah Weisner will transfer from Assistant Principal at Spring Ridge Middle School to Assistant Principal at Lexington Park Elementary School.

Dr. Anthony has been with St. Mary’s County Public Schools for several years and will be moving from her role as Acting Assistant Principal to a permanent position as Assistant Principal at Spring Ridge Middle School. During her time with the district, she has worked in various roles, including as a teacher, mentor, and coach.

Mr. Dyson, who will transfer from Dynard Elementary School to Green Holly Elementary School, has also been with St. Mary’s County Public Schools for many years. He has worked in various roles as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

Ms. Giles, who will be moving from the Virtual Academy to Chopticon High School, has also been with St. Mary’s County Public Schools for several years. During her time with the district, she has worked in various roles, including as a teacher, curriculum specialist, and academic dean.

Finally, Ms. Weisner, who will transfer from Spring Ridge Middle School to Lexington Park Elementary School, has been with St. Mary’s County Public Schools for over a decade. During her time with the district, she has worked in various roles, including as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

