28-year-old Devaughn Marquel McAllister of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

At approximately 12:19 a.m. on April 28, officers in Waldorf, Maryland, responded to an intrusion alarm at a school in the 800 block of Stone Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle in the parking lot and detected the odor of cannabis upon contacting the driver.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a loaded firearm in the vehicle and suspected cannabis. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Devaughn Marquel McAllister of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possessing a gun inside a car, possessing a firearm without a serial number, and other related charges.

Despite the initial concern of a possible burglary, officers found no signs of a break-in upon searching the school premises. Cpl. Morrison has been assigned to investigate the incident.

McAllister was brought before a district court commissioner and released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

