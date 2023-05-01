Governor Wes Moore has announced $20 million in funding to support Maryland residents who have water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance will be provided through 19 water systems that applied for and were awarded funding from the Water Assistance Relief Program.

According to Governor Moore, the COVID-19 pandemic placed enormous financial strain on Maryland families, especially low-income households. He stated that the investment was part of the state’s commitment to delivering an equitable recovery that helps all communities bounce back.

As a condition of receiving program funding, water systems have agreed to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts and waive late fees and interest penalties. The credits will cover outstanding water debt accrued between January 2020 and September 2022.

The funding will benefit 30,000 or more families across all regions of Maryland. The program requirements and additional information may be found on the Department of Budget and Management website.

The relief funding is part of Maryland’s State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund award under the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to this, the Maryland Department of Human Services was previously allocated $14 million from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program to support families with water assistance debt.

Maryland Water As??sistance Relief Program

Baltimore C?ity DPW15,871,159
Town of Boonsbor???o1,984
Calvert County Government25,000
Cecil County Government94,181
Town of Centreville25,000
Town of Charlestown25,000
Easton Utilities14,680
City of Hagerstown50,983
Harford County Maryland25,000
Howard County Government25,000
Town of Luke2,340
Maryland Environmental Service2,988
Town of Rockhall3,802
Somerset County Sanitary District14,156
Town of Sudlersville25,000
Town of Thurmont25,000
Town of Walkersville25,000
Town of Sudlersville25,000
Town of Thurmont25,000
Town of Walkersville1,380
Town of Williamsport11,337
Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission   3,756,009

Applications for assistance may be found through the Maryland Department of Human Services website. The relief funds are hoped to help ease the financial burden on families affected by the pandemic and help them recover from the economic fallout.

Maryland is not the only state to provide assistance to families struggling with water bills. In Pennsylvania, the Public Utility Commission has extended a moratorium on water shutoffs for non-payment through May 31, 2023, to help low-income households struggling with bills. Additionally, the state has allocated $96 million in federal funds to provide assistance to families struggling with water and wastewater bills.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has recently signed a bill to provide $2 billion in funding to help low-income households pay overdue water bills. The funding will be provided over the next five years, and it is hoped that it will help prevent water shutoffs for struggling households.

Water bill debt relief programs like those in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and California are critical to help families recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more households struggling to pay bills due to job loss, reduced income, and other financial hardships, it is essential to provide financial assistance to those who need it the most.

For more information on the Water Assistance Program in Maryland, please visit the Maryland Department of Budget and Management’s website.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/EditorEditor-in-Chief

David M. Higgins II is an award-winning journalist passionate about uncovering the truth and telling compelling stories. Born in Baltimore and raised in Southern Maryland, he has lived in several East...

