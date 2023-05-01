The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has partnered with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to offer a new way for Marylanders to help restore tree cover and mitigate the harmful effects of pollution. The state’s Pamela J. Kelly Tree-Mendous Maryland Program will allow vehicle owners to make a voluntary donation to plant native trees on public lands, schools, and community open spaces.

Maryland vehicle owners can now make a voluntary donation of $1 or any denomination of their choice when they register or renew their vehicle registration using the MVA webpage e-Store or a self-service kiosk. The program, launched in April during Earth Month, aims to fund tree planting projects throughout Maryland and support education efforts on the importance of trees and forests in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

“Planting trees offers a natural solution to many issues – including combating climate change, improving water and air quality, and helping to counteract impacts associated with pollution,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz.

The Tree-Mendous Maryland program, a Maryland Forest Service initiative, is among the state’s most popular programs aimed at helping citizens restore tree cover on public land and community open space. To date, it has helped more than 3,000 towns, communities, parks, and schools plant trees and shrubs to clean the water, air, and keep towns and cities inviting, livable, and environmentally viable places to live.

“Environmental stewardship is an important part of our mission to improve communities and the lives of all Marylanders,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “With this initiative, we’re collaborating not only with our partners at the Department of Natural Resources, but with residents across the state to make our neighborhoods healthier and more beautiful.”

Maryland MVA administrator Chrissy Nizer added, “Under Governor Wes Moore’s leadership, we are excited to partner with the Department of Natural Resources and support statewide efforts to combat climate change and build a more sustainable and resilient Maryland. We hope our customers consider making a tree-mendous donation during their vehicle registration renewal transaction.”

The program offers Marylanders an easy and convenient way to contribute to mitigating climate change and pollution in the Old Line State. “This new program now allows our residents to help us mitigate climate change by planting trees, and to support the valuable work making our environment healthier,” said Secretary Kurtz.

More information on Tree-Mendous Maryland is available at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

