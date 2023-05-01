North Beach, MD – The Town of North Beach celebrated two exciting events last weekend, the planting of a Pin Oak tree on Chesapeake Avenue to celebrate their Tree City USA designation, and the opening of the North Beach Nature Center at Wetlands Overlook Park.

On Friday, April 21, 2023, Councilman Ken Wilcox, former Mayor Mark Frazer, and Tree Committee Chairman Vincent Antonioli gathered to plant a native Pin Oak tree on Chesapeake Avenue. The planting ceremony was held in honor of the town’s Tree City USA designation and Arbor Day. Attendees also received White Pine tree saplings from the Tree Committee. Credit: Town of North Beach Credit: Town of North Beach Credit: Town of North Beach Credit: Town of North Beach

The following day, Saturday, April 22, a group of dignitaries, including Councilwoman Mary Healey, Councilwoman Lauren Kabler, former Mayor Mark Frazer, Mayor Mike Benton, Community Conservation Outreach Coordinator Lisa Garrett, Councilman Paul Troncone, and Calvert County Commissioner Catherine Grasso, gathered for the opening of the North Beach Nature Center.

The small nature center, located at Wetlands Overlook Park, is a Community Parks and Playgrounds Program assisted project. The North Beach Nature Center will serve as a hub for community conservation outreach programming and expanded nature programs and hikes, and will provide a base of operations for these activities. Visitors can explore the surrounding wetlands and woods and enjoy beautiful views of the Chesapeake Bay, a hotspot for birding and nature enthusiasts.

Guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were able to take a tour of the North Beach Nature Center and talk to members of the Environmental Committee, Tree Committee, and Watershed Stewards Academy of Calvert County.

The opening of the North Beach Nature Center is just one example of the town’s commitment to preserving and protecting the environment. Becoming a Tree City USA recognizes North Beach’s dedication to urban forestry and is a reflection of the town’s ongoing efforts to maintain healthy trees and promote green spaces.

For additional information about the North Beach Nature Center, including hours of operation, please visit their website.

