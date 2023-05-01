The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team dominated La Roche University with a 29-0 victory on Saturday afternoon (April 29) to cap off their regular season. The Seahawks finished with an 11-5 overall record, including a perfect 5-0 record in the United East Conference (UEC), marking the program’s fourth undefeated conference season.

The Seahawks started the game strong, scoring 14 goals in the first quarter and extending their lead to 19-0 by halftime. With both coaches agreeing to use a running clock for the second half, La Roche only managed to fire off one shot per quarter, finishing with a total of three for the game.

St. Mary’s College dominated the face-off, winning all 32, with senior Mitch Boudreau going 17-for-17 and first-year Matteo Ciccarello going 15-of-15. The Seahawks outshot La Roche 46-3 and won the ground ball battle 51-5, with Boudreau scooping up a season- and career-high 17 grounders and Ciccarello picking up a season- and career-best 14. The Seahawks were also a perfect 11-for-11 on clears.

2023 Men’s Lacrosse Senior Day Credit: Alli Szymanski

First-year attackman Ryan Roth led all point-getters with a season- and career-best six points on two goals and four assists, while senior midfielder Cal Wilcox was the game’s top-goal scorer with a season- and career-high four goals. First-year defensive midfielder Nick Machiran registered his first career hat trick with three goals. First-year attackman Liam McNulty tallied season- and career-bests of three assists and five points while adding two goals, and sophomore attackman Keegan Preis handed out five assists. Senior defensive midfielder Reece Small forced a season- and career-best two turnovers while scoring his eighth career goal.

La Roche’s Conner Radecki made six saves, but the Redhawks finished the 2023 campaign winless.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland will face Hilbert College (3-8) in their next game on May 3 at JLR Stadium in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.

