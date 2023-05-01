HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Tennis team traveled to Hershey, Pennsylvania to compete against Lancaster Bible in the United East Conference Championship at the Hershey Racquet Club. The Seahawks successfully defended their title and were crowned United East Conference Champions for the second consecutive year, sweeping the Chargers 5-0.

The Seahawks dominated the doubles matches by winning all three games. In the number one doubles spot, Boris Palmade and Stephen Alam defeated Josh Jarvis and Devon Clemmer of Lancaster Bible with a score of 8-2. In the number two doubles spot, Nick Rohr and Daoud Alkhalidi defeated AJ Kwiatkowski and Micah Weaver of Lancaster Bible 8-5. Keawe Johnson and Liam Pratt finalized the doubles sweep by winning 8-4 in the number three spot.

In the singles matches, the Seahawks won two games that were fully played. The number one singles spot saw a fierce battle between Stephen Alam and Devon Clemmer. Clemmer of Lancaster Bible took the first set with a score of 6-4. However, the match was left unfinished with a score of 3-3. In the number two singles spot, Nick Rohr began by winning the first set 6-1, but the match was left unfinished during the second set at a score of 5-1.

Credit: Tom Klemick

Keawe Johnson dominated the number three singles spot, winning it in two sets 6-2, 6-2. Daoud Alkhalidi defeated AJ Kwiatkowski of Lancaster Bible in the number four singles spot in two sets, both won with a score of 6-1. The number five and six singles spots were left without any result.

The Seahawks have automatically qualified for the NCAA tournament. The opponent, time, and location will be announced via a selection show on the NCAA website on Monday, May 1st at 12:30 PM. The first round of the NCAA tournament will take place next weekend, May 5th and 6th.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Tennis team expressed their excitement over their victory and qualification for the NCAA tournament.

This victory marks the second consecutive year that the Seahawks have been crowned United East Conference Champions, and they will be eager to showcase their talent in the upcoming NCAA tournament. With their impressive record and teamwork, the Seahawks have a good chance of winning the NCAA tournament and becoming national champions.

