HERSHEY, PA – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team traveled to Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on Penn State Harrisburg in the United East Conference Championship at the Hershey Racquet Club. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 5-3 to become the United East Conference Champions for the second year in a row.

The Seahawks won two out of three doubles matches. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel fell short 8-6 to the Nittany Lions in the number one doubles spot, while Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson took down their opponents 8-0 in the number two singles spot. Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter won the tie-breaking match in the number three doubles spot, securing the overall doubles score at 8-7.

In singles play, the Seahawks won three matches. Diana Levit lost to her Nittany Lion opponent in two sets in the number one singles spot. Hannah Gorel lost a close three-set match in the number two singles spot. Amber Manspeaker won her match in two sets in the number three singles spot, while Sydney Anderson won her match in three sets in the number four singles spot. Giselle Harris clinched the win for the Seahawks by taking down her opponent in the number five singles spot, winning in two sets.

The Seahawks automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament, with the opponent, time, and location to be announced via a selection show on the NCAA website on Monday, May 1st at 12:30 PM. The first round of the NCAA tournament will take place next weekend, May 5th and 6th.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland has had a successful season so far, with a 13-5 record overall and a 6-2 record in the United East Conference. The team has been led by head coach Erin McDonnell, who has been with the program since 2015.

The United East Conference Championship was a tough match for the Seahawks, as Penn State Harrisburg has had a strong season as well, with a 14-6 record overall and a 7-1 record in the United East Conference. However, the Seahawks were able to rally and secure their second consecutive conference championship title.

Credit: Bill Wood

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team is excited to compete in the NCAA tournament and is prepared to give their all in the upcoming matches. The team has worked hard all season to get to this point, and they are ready to leave it all on the court. Fans can tune in to see the NCAA tournament and cheer on the Seahawks as they fight for the national title.

Like this: Like Loading...