The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team won their 10th game of the season after dominating Wells College with a final score of 23-1. The game, held on Saturday morning (April 29), saw attackers Bella Dunigan and Katelin Scala lead the Seahawks to a comfortable win in their regular-season finale.

St. Mary’s College, who is the No. 1 seed and host site for the 2023 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament, will face No. 4 seed Lancaster Bible College in the first semifinal game on Friday, May 5. The championship game is set for Saturday, May 6, and tickets will cost $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and non-SMCM students, and free for SMCM faculty, staff, students, and children under five.

The game against Wells College was called after the third quarter, as the Seahawks had already established an 11-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. St. Mary’s continued to dominate in the second quarter, adding six more goals to their tally for a 17-0 halftime lead. Wells College avoided a shutout loss when Clara Lima scored at the 34:41 mark in the second half.

Credit: Bill Wood

Hailey Betch scored two of the team’s final four goals, while Dunigan assisted on two. Scala had season- and career-bests of three goals, four assists, and seven points. Dunigan, on the other hand, recorded season- and career-bests of five goals, four assists, nine points, and three ground balls. Senior attacker Erin Carmody matched her career-high of four goals, and MC Mortimer led the defensive effort with a season-best three caused turnovers.

St. Mary’s College registered 36 shots compared to Wells’ six, with a +7-turnover margin, as they did not commit a single turnover, and the defense forced four of the Express’ seven miscues. Scala’s season- and career-best 11 draw controls helped the Seahawks win 16 of 26 draws. St. Mary’s edged the hosts 10-8 in ground balls.

St. Mary’s College will face Lancaster Bible College at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium on Friday, May 5, while No. 2 seed SUNY Morrisville will take on No. 3 seed Mount Aloysius College in the second semifinal matchup. Game times for all three games will be announced next week.

Junior goalie Maddie Clemmer only needed three stops to secure her 10th win in goal. Olivia Garcia earned all 10 of the Express’ draw controls, while Kayla Growth turned away seven shots.

Tickets for the United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament are available for $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens, children aged 6-18, and non-SMCM students, and free for SMCM faculty, staff, and students and children under 5. No re-entry is allowed.

