The Tennessee Titans have added a promising young offensive tackle to their team with the 186th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jaelyn Duncan, a standout player from the University of Maryland, was selected by the Titans on Saturday.

Duncan, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-6 and weighs 306 pounds, has already garnered attention and recognition for his skills on the field. He was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, and he played in the Under Armour All-American Game in 2018.

Duncan attended Northern High School in Owings, Maryland for three years before transferring to Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore for his senior year. He committed to the University of Maryland, College Park to play college football, and he quickly made his mark on the team.

After sitting out his first year, Duncan became the starting left tackle in his redshirt freshman year in 2019. He continued to impress in his sophomore and junior years, starting all five of Maryland’s games in 2020 and playing in all 13 games with 13 starts in 2021, including Maryland’s bowl victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl. Duncan returned to Maryland for his senior season in 2022.

In January 2023, Duncan was invited to participate in both the 2023 Senior Bowl and the 2023 NFL Combine. These events are crucial for players hoping to be drafted, as they allow them to showcase their skills and impress scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL teams.

The Titans clearly saw something special in Duncan, and they were pleased to add him to their roster. Head coach Mike Vrabel praised Duncan’s size and strength, saying that he has “tremendous upside” and a “great work ethic.”

Duncan is equally excited to join the Titans and begin his NFL career.

Duncan will have the chance to learn from some of the best players and coaches in the NFL, and he will have the support of his teammates and the Titans organization as he begins this exciting new chapter in his life.

Like this: Like Loading...