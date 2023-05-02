Credit: National Guard Bureau

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced the appointment of Brigadier General Adam R. Flasch as the new Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security. In his new role, Brigadier General Flasch will be responsible for the safety and security of all Marylanders.

“Brigadier General Adam Flasch is a seasoned leader whose experience speaks for itself,” said Gov. Moore. “He is a man of service whose dedicated work with the Maryland National Guard has prepared him to lead the Office of Homeland Security. I look forward to our partnership to maintain the safety and security of all Marylanders.”

Brigadier General Flasch, a U.S. Army veteran with 20 years of Defense Acquisition experience and ten years of executive leadership experience, is recognized as a change agent capable of leading complex organizations through turbulent environments and achieving results. He most recently served for five years as the Joint Staff Director at the Joint Force Headquarters of the Maryland National Guard, where he directed the administration, coordination, development, and supervision of all joint programs that prepare the state for contingency operations in either federal or state emergency and federal military mobilizations.

“I am honored to lead the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security. It is a privilege to continue protecting Marylanders and ensuring their security within the state,” said Brigadier General Flasch. “We must work together to uphold our mission of ‘One Maryland, prepared and secure’ – where local, state and federal resources are engaged to protect the life and property of Maryland citizens.”

Brigadier General Flasch’s previous experience also includes serving as the Army Staff Element’s Chief of Staff within the Maryland Army National Guard, managing and directing the administration, coordination, planning, development, execution, and supervision of all Maryland Army National Guard programs. He was responsible for an annual budget of $240 million and $900 million in real estate, overseeing the combat deployment readiness of more than 4,500 soldiers and civilians.

Additionally, from 2010 to 2012, Brigadier General Flasch worked in Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan as the Deputy Commander for the 1100th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group. He directed the operations of 350 soldiers and 415 contractors across three countries, managing aviation repair parts, maintaining rotary wing phase, assessing battle damage, and specialized repair activities for all major aviation systems.

Brigadier General Flasch received his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Towson University, his Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, and his Master of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Baltimore.

Apart from his military service, Brigadier General Flasch serves on multiple boards and advisory councils, including the Governor’s Emergency Management Advisory Council, the Maryland Cyber Security Coordinating Council, and the Mid-Atlantic Center for Emergency Management & Public Safety.

As the Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, Brigadier General Flasch’s primary focus will be on ensuring the safety and security of all Marylanders. His extensive military background and leadership experience make him an ideal candidate for this role. Governor Moore’s decision to appoint Brigadier General Flasch to this critical position reflects his commitment to ensuring that Maryland remains prepared and secure.

