Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school student-athletes have been selected as The Washington Post All-Met athletes for the 2022-2023 fall and winter seasons. The rankings range from first-team to honorable mention.

The Washington Post’s scholastic sports staff makes final selections from the nominees submitted by coaches from more than 250 schools in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

The All-Met players for fall sports are the Washington D.C. metropolitan area’s top athletes in offensive and defensive football, volleyball, soccer, field hockey, and cross country. All-Met players for winter sports are the metropolitan area’s top athletes in basketball, ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, and wrestling.

Congratulations to all Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) student athletes for their success in being named All-Mets players by The Washington Post. Students earned rankings such as first-team, second-team and honorable mention. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The CCPS students named 2022 The Washington Post fall sport All-Met players are as follows:

Boys soccer Honorable mention

Dominic Good, junior, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Isaac Vasquez, senior, Lackey.

Football offense Honorable mention

Tyrone Hudson, senior, North Point High School.

Football defense Honorable mention

Jamari Somerville, senior, Lackey.

Kyree Wimberly, senior, North Point.

Golf Honorable mention

Shelby Herbert, junior, La Plata High School.

The CCPS students named 2023 The Washington Post winter sport All-Met players are:

Wrestling First-team

Connor Huff, senior, North Point.

Second-team

Aidan Rivenburg, senior, North Point.

Girls swimming Second team

Addy Donnick, junior, La Plata.

Boys swimming Honorable mention

Gavin Abelende, sophomore, La Plata.

Boys basketball Honorable mention

Joshua Caine, senior, La Plata.

Girls basketball Honorable mention

Kennedy Hall, sophomore, Lackey.

Nadeya Regala, sophomore, Lackey.

Mia Johnson, senior, St. Charles High School.

The CCPS high school student-athletes named The Washington Post All-Met players have set a high standard for their peers and serve as role models for the next generation of athletes. Their dedication, hard work, and talent have earned them well-deserved recognition as some of Washington D.C.’s top athletes.

