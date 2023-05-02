Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school student-athletes have been selected as The Washington Post All-Met athletes for the 2022-2023 fall and winter seasons. The rankings range from first-team to honorable mention.
The Washington Post’s scholastic sports staff makes final selections from the nominees submitted by coaches from more than 250 schools in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.
The All-Met players for fall sports are the Washington D.C. metropolitan area’s top athletes in offensive and defensive football, volleyball, soccer, field hockey, and cross country. All-Met players for winter sports are the metropolitan area’s top athletes in basketball, ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, and wrestling.
The CCPS students named 2022 The Washington Post fall sport All-Met players are as follows:
Boys soccer Honorable mention
- Dominic Good, junior, Henry E. Lackey High School.
- Isaac Vasquez, senior, Lackey.
Football offense Honorable mention
- Tyrone Hudson, senior, North Point High School.
Football defense Honorable mention
- Jamari Somerville, senior, Lackey.
- Kyree Wimberly, senior, North Point.
Golf Honorable mention
- Shelby Herbert, junior, La Plata High School.
The CCPS students named 2023 The Washington Post winter sport All-Met players are:
Wrestling First-team
- Connor Huff, senior, North Point.
Second-team
Aidan Rivenburg, senior, North Point.
Girls swimming Second team
- Addy Donnick, junior, La Plata.
Boys swimming Honorable mention
- Gavin Abelende, sophomore, La Plata.
Boys basketball Honorable mention
- Joshua Caine, senior, La Plata.
Girls basketball Honorable mention
- Kennedy Hall, sophomore, Lackey.
- Nadeya Regala, sophomore, Lackey.
- Mia Johnson, senior, St. Charles High School.
The CCPS high school student-athletes named The Washington Post All-Met players have set a high standard for their peers and serve as role models for the next generation of athletes. Their dedication, hard work, and talent have earned them well-deserved recognition as some of Washington D.C.’s top athletes.