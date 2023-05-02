St. Mary’s County, Maryland – Comcast is expanding its Xfinity 10G network to more than 17,500 homes and businesses across 450 miles in St. Mary’s County. The project, which includes communities in Broad Creek, California, Callaway, Great Mills, Lexington Park, and Wildewood, has already begun, and the expected completion date is 2028.

The expansion will offer St. Mary’s County residents and businesses advanced broadband services and more choices. The full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services will be delivered, as outlined in Comcast’s expansion announcement.

“On behalf of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, I applaud Comcast for this investment in our community, which will provide residents and businesses with more choice when it comes to advanced broadband services,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

Comcast’s Beltway Region Regional Senior Vice President, Michael Parker, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “Our network is built to exceed customers’ expectations and power the technologies and applications they rely on – and we look forward to fueling innovation, creativity and growth in St. Mary’s County well into the future.”

The project will be completed in phases, and the public can follow the progress on the St. Mary’s County wired broadband service areas map, available online at stmaryscountymd.gov/broadbandmap.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s County Government Department of Information Technology and related community projects, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/it or call (301) 475-4200, extension 1007.

