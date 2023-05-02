Garrett College hosted the College of Southern Maryland in a doubleheader on May 1, 2023.

Garrett College took an early lead in the first game, scoring two runs in the first inning. They added another run in the second inning and two more in the fourth inning. College of Southern Maryland tried to mount a comeback but could not score any runs after the second inning. The final score was 6-2 in favor of Garrett College.

Wes Landis was the winning pitcher for Garrett College, allowing only two runs on five hits over seven innings. Landis also had one home run during the game. Michael Cubilete and Chance Ritchey each had one RBI for Garrett College.

The College of Southern Maryland took an early lead in the second game, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the second. Garrett College was held scoreless until the sixth inning, when they scored three runs. College of Southern Maryland added three runs in the top of the sixth inning, while Garrett College scored one run in the bottom of the sixth inning and one run in the seventh inning. The final score was 6-4 in favor of the College of Southern Maryland.

Chance Moore was the losing pitcher for Garrett College, allowing five runs on seven hits over five innings. Michael Cubilete and Chance Ritchey each had one RBI for Garrett College.

The doubleheader was played at Frederick, MD.

