Looking for a new furry friend to add to your family? Look no further than the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville, MD, where two sweet pups, Hera and Grizzley, are currently available for adoption.

Hera is a 3-year-old SuperStar who loves cuddling up on a couch and running outside. According to her shelter assessment, she enjoys being handled and follows food cues well. She’s also curious about other dogs, making her a great potential playmate for any pups already in your home.

Grizzley, on the other hand, is a 6-year-old Mastiff mix with a sweet disposition and a love for attention. He weighs in at 102.3 lbs. and is currently unneutered but will be fully vetted and chipped upon adoption. Like Hera, Grizzley is also curious about other dogs, making him a great potential companion for any existing four-legged family members.

Suppose you’re interested in adopting Hera, Grizzley, or any of the other animals at the Charles County Animal Care Center. In that case, you can visit during adoption hours, which are Monday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm. The shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD. You can also contact the shelter at 301-932-1713 or via email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org for more information.

As always, adopting from a shelter not only gives an animal a second chance at a happy life but also helps to reduce the number of animals in shelters across the country. According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters annually; of those, approximately 3.3 million are dogs. Adopting a shelter is a simple but impactful way to help reduce those numbers and give an animal in need a loving home.

So why not stop by the Charles County Animal Care Center and meet Hera and Grizzley today? Who knows – you might find your new best friend.

