On May 1, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotion of Lieutenant Sarah Smith to Captain, making her the first woman police captain in the agency’s history dating back to 1637. Sheriff Steve Hall and the members of the Sheriff’s Office are extremely proud of Capt. Smith’s achievement.

Capt. Smith joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 as a high school intern in the criminal justice program. She became a Deputy Sheriff in February 2005 and worked in the Patrol Division until 2009. She then joined the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) as a Domestic Violence Coordinator. In the next year, she became BCI’s violent crime/property crime detective. Sheriff Steve Hall and Captain Sarah Smith Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

In 2013, Capt. Smith returned to the Patrol Division as Sergeant and became a Lieutenant in 2021. She was appointed the Southern Region Patrol Commander, while Capt. Stephen Simonds is the Northern Region Patrol Commander.

During Capt. Sheriff Hall expressed his admiration in Smith’s promotion ceremony, saying, “We’re finally here. She did it. We just came along for the ride.” Capt. Smith also spoke, stating, “I’m excited for the opportunity. It’s an honor to continue working as the Southern Region Patrol Commander.”

Capt. Smith recognizes the hard work of the female supervisors who came before her, saying, “It doesn’t go unsaid that this promotion comes from the hard work of the female supervisors that came before me.”

On the same day, the Sheriff’s Office also announced the promotion of Cpl. Austin Schultz to the rank of Sergeant. Schultz began his career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 as a Correctional Officer and became a Deputy Sheriff on April 15, 2011. Sgt. Schultz currently serves in the Criminal Intelligence Unit in the Criminal Investigations Division. Sheriff Hall and Sgt. Austin Schultz Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The promotion of Capt. Smith and Sgt. Schultz reflects the Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to recognizing its officers’ hard work and dedication. The agency aims to create a diverse and inclusive work environment that values the contributions of all its members.

The promotion of Capt. Smith to the rank of Captain is a personal achievement and a significant milestone for women in law enforcement. It sends a powerful message to young girls and women who aspire to pursue a career in law enforcement, showing them that they, too, can break through the barriers and achieve their goals.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive work environment where officers from different backgrounds and experiences can work together toward the common goal of serving and protecting the community. The promotion of Capt. Smith is a step in the right direction, and the Sheriff’s Office hopes to continue promoting officers based on their merit and dedication to duty.

Like this: Like Loading...