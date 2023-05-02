Helen, Maryland – A 17-year-old driver is believed to have lost control of their vehicle due to weather conditions and speeding, resulting in a single-vehicle crash that left one passenger unresponsive with serious injuries. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1:40 am at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Bellevue Lane in Helen, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer overturned and a female passenger unresponsive with suspected serious injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the incident. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Ethan Beierle of Mechanicsville, was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road when the vehicle lost control over a curve, went off the roadway, struck a ditch, and turned over.

In addition to the driver, there were three passengers inside the vehicle. One of the passengers, Abigail Thorpe, 18, was unconscious at the scene and was transported to an area shock trauma hospital for incapacitating injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has stated that speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Cpl. Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or email matthew.beyer@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...