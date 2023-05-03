Seven College of Southern Maryland (CSM) digital media students were recognized for their exceptional creativity and talent at the Maryland State Police (MSP) 2022-23 Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Public Service Announcement Competition on April 19. The annual contest provided students with a real-world opportunity to showcase their skills in creating public service announcements (PSAs) to reduce vehicle thefts in Maryland.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The CSM students worked individually and in teams to produce 30-second PSAs that warn residents about car theft and theft of items left in cars. In collaboration with the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, MSP, and Maryland/DC Anti Car Theft Committee, cash awards were presented to the following CSM students during the ceremony: Dante Manago and Jaelin Jackson – Video; Veronica Walton and Samira Marshall – Video; Gio Guttadauro – Audio; Tyler Glass – Audio; Brent Morgan – audio.

Dr. Yolanda Wilson, CSM President, congratulated the winners and commended their dedication and commitment to producing high-quality PSAs. “You don’t just represent yourself when you share your amazing creativity and talent in this way; you represent your family, CSM, and the entire community college sector. You all are going to do amazing things,” she said.

MSP Deputy Director of Media Communication Ron Snyder praised the impressive talent and creativity displayed by the CSM student entries every year. “We enjoy this interaction every year,” he said.

DMP Professor Olaniyi Areke expressed his pride in his student’s achievements, who won awards in both video and audio categories of the contest. “The Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention PSA awards motivate my students to excel in their study area, and I am very proud of them,” he said.

The Maryland State Police and the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council partnered to launch the annual contest to raise awareness about vehicle thefts in Maryland and promote prevention strategies. According to the MSP, in 2020, a total of 10,009 motor vehicles were reported stolen in Maryland, and the state ranked fifth in the nation for motor vehicle thefts per capita.

The CSM digital media students’ award-winning PSAs will be broadcast on television and radio stations throughout Maryland. The students’ work will contribute to reducing vehicle thefts in the state.

In conclusion, the CSM digital media students’ achievement in producing award-winning PSAs to prevent vehicle thefts in Maryland is commendable. The annual competition provides students a valuable opportunity to apply their skills in a real-world context while contributing to a worthy cause. Congratulations to the winners and all the participants for their outstanding work.

