Charles County, Maryland – On April 21, Officer Karopchinsky and his wife, Ashley, experienced empathy firsthand on top of a busy highway overpass in Baltimore. The couple was going to a comedy show when they saw a young woman in distress near the jersey wall. Without hesitation, Officer Karopchinsky ran up to the woman and pulled her to safety.

The woman was distraught and spoke at length about feeling overwhelmed and alone. Officer Karopchinsky and Ashley listened intently, never losing eye contact with her. They spoke about their experiences with pain and suffering, providing relatable stories to give her hope. Officer Karopchinsky shared his childhood experience of severe poverty, and Ashley spoke about a close family member who took his own life.

The situation hit home for Officer Karopchinsky and Ashley, who believed they were meant to share their stories with the young woman to provide her with hope. About 30 minutes later, an ambulance arrived and transported the woman to a hospital.

Officer Karopchinsky and Ashley decided to proceed to the comedy show, having missed much of it. They left the young woman in a better place than when they found her, knowing that their personal stories of perseverance gave her hope for the future.

Empathy has no script, and Officer Karopchinsky and Ashley demonstrated the importance of listening, holding space, withholding judgment, and emotionally connecting with someone in need. We may never know their words’ impact on the young woman, but their compassion and bravery will not be forgotten.

“It has been said The bravest hearts are within those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it and open themselves to help others.”

Like this: Like Loading...