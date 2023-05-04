The Bowie Baysox fell 12-7 to the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, marking their third consecutive loss and ninth defeat in the past 10 contests. Despite three RBIs from Billy Cook, the Baysox were unable to recover from a disastrous fourth inning in which they conceded eight runs.

For the second-straight game, the SeaWolves relied on the long ball to power through the Baysox pitching staff. Dillon Dingler kicked off the second inning with a solo home run off Bowie starter Carlos Tavera, but the Baysox responded in the bottom half of the frame with a two-run homer from Jacob Teter. Cook’s first career Double-A long ball gave Bowie a 2-1 lead at the time.

However, the game took a turn for the worse in the fourth inning. After an infield single and a walk, Julio E Rodriguez launched a three-run home run to give the SeaWolves a 4-2 lead. The next six Erie hitters would all reach safely, with five of them notching hits. Ben Malgeri hit a solo shot to make it 5-2 SeaWolves, and three straight singles were followed by a walk to Wenceel Perez. The bases were then cleared on a three-run double by Dingler, giving him four RBI on the night and Erie a 9-2 lead.

The Baysox managed to draw four walks in the fifth inning, leading to two runs, but Erie’s Rodriguez hit his second three-run homer of the game in the seventh to stretch the SeaWolves’ lead to 12-4. Bowie battled back with three runs in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.

The loss leaves the Baysox in last place in the Southwest division with a record of 6-15. They will have a chance to bounce back on Thursday night as they host the SeaWolves for the third game of their six-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

