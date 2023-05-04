On June 10, 2023, the Charles County Public Library (CCPL) and the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism will host a free event at Ruth B. Swann Park to celebrate the start of CCPL’s summer learning program and #NRPAFamilyHealthDay. This event will bring together Charles County families for a day of fun activities and learning opportunities.

The celebration will include MadScience DC STEM demonstrations, a musical performance by Sun V Set, and field games and physical activities suitable for all ages. Additionally, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks.

“Every summer, the library has a summer learning and reading program for the community. This year we wanted to raise awareness about our program, while partnering with the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism to combine reading and fitness,” said Kenneth Wayne Thompson, Executive Director of Charles County Public Library.

Ju’Wann Jones, Chief of Recreation for Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism, stated, “Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism is excited to kick off the summer at the park celebrating families, learning, and health and fitness. June 10 is National Family Health & Fitness Day. We felt that this would be a wonderful opportunity to incorporate the library’s summer learning initiative and family health and fitness. We have a wonderful day planned and we are looking forward to seeing everyone out there.”

The event will take place from 10AM to 2PM, and all activities are free of charge. Ruth B. Swann Park is located next to the Potomac Branch of the Charles County Public Library. For more information on this event and CCPL’s Summer Learning Challenge, visit www.ccplonline.org. For more information on #NRPAFamilyHealthDay, visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com.

This event is an excellent opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a day of fun while also promoting physical fitness and learning. By partnering with CCPL, the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism is encouraging families to engage in both reading and physical activity throughout the summer months.

CCPL’s Summer Learning Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for children and families to engage in learning activities throughout the summer months. The program includes a reading challenge, as well as opportunities for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning and community service. Participants who complete the program can earn prizes and be entered into a grand prize drawing.

#NRPAFamilyHealthDay is a national initiative that encourages families to engage in physical activity and healthy habits. By participating in this event, families can learn more about the benefits of exercise and healthy habits and find ways to incorporate these habits into their daily lives.

