Annapolis, Maryland – On May 1, 2023, a 64-year-old man was arrested outside the Anne Arundel Medical Center for impersonating an ATF agent and indecent exposure. Glenn Anthony Atkins was found wearing an FBI hat and a gold-colored badge hanging from his neck. Upon questioning, he claimed to be an ATF agent but could not provide any credentials to support his claim.

According to witnesses, Atkins exposed his genitals while urinating near the roadway, leading to a call to the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found him still wearing the FBI hat and the gold-colored badge. Suspecting that Atkins was impersonating a law enforcement officer, the officers arrested him.

Atkins was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and indecent exposure. He was held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

The incident did not end there. On May 2, 2023, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a firearms violation and trespassing. Security had confiscated two firearms from a suspect who had been arrested on May 1, 2023, from the same location. The suspect reportedly told security he was there to shoot another member of their security detail.

Thankfully, no shots were fired, and the suspect was promptly arrested and charged accordingly.

