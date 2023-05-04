On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, St. Mary’s Department of Aging and Human Services, and Triad/SALT Council held their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at The White Rose facility in Callaway. The event recognized the Officers of the Year for several agencies, including St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff of the Year, Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth, and Corrections Officer of the Year, CFC Monica Moncivais-Romero.

During the ceremony, Sheriff Steve Hall congratulated all the public servants being recognized for their dedication to their work. He emphasized their obligation to those who have come before them in the profession. “Let their voices strengthen your resolve to never shrink for your principles or your oath,” the Sheriff said. Officers of the Year with elected officials Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Hall speaks to the audience Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Steve Hall speaks to members of the Knights of Columbus Color Corps Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office The Officers of the Year from various agencies were recognized Tuesday at the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

In addition to Cpl. Holdsworth and, CFC Moncivais-Romero, several other officers were recognized for their outstanding service. Maryland State Trooper Timothy Eckrich, Master Trooper John Preston of the Maryland State Police Aviation Division, Sgt. Shawn Bowie of the Patuxent River Police Department, MK2 Colin Jones of the US Coast Guard St. Inigoes, Officer Mason Falcon of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Office of Public Safety, Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles, Officer First Class Kyle Neitzel of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor of the St. Mary’s County Office of the State’s Attorney were all honored.

The annual event is an opportunity to recognize law enforcement officers’ hard work and dedication in the St. Mary’s County community. It is a chance for the community to show their appreciation for the difficult and often dangerous work these officers do daily.

Law enforcement officers nationwide have faced increased scrutiny in recent years, with calls for reform and greater accountability. However, events like the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in St. Mary’s County serve as a reminder that the majority of officers are dedicated public servants who work tirelessly to keep their communities safe.

Representatives from various local and state agencies and members of the public attended the ceremony. It allowed the community to unite and show their support for the officers working tirelessly to protect them.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Sheriff Hall emphasized the importance of law enforcement officers’ work and the sacrifices they make in service to their communities. “Your exemplary work is acknowledged and, as indicated by the event, is appreciated,” he said.

The officers recognized at the ceremony are a testament to the dedication and commitment of St. Mary’s County law enforcement officers. Their hard work and dedication inspire others and serve as a reminder of the important role that law enforcement plays in keeping our communities safe.

As the community continues to grapple with the challenges of policing in the 21st century, events like the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in St. Mary’s County serve as a reminder that we all have a role to play in supporting our law enforcement officers and ensuring that they have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively.

