Pets in Need in Southern Maryland, a local animal welfare organization, has offered to pay for a two-week board and train program for a special pup named Tuko and his adopter. The program will be offered through Happy Active Dog LLC, a dog training company based in the area.

Tuko, a handsome and energetic one-1/2-year-old boy, has spent 200 days in the Charles County Animal Care Center. Despite his long stay at the shelter, Tuko has maintained his happy and playful demeanor. He is always on the go and would love to accompany his future adopter on outdoor activities like runs and hikes.

Although Tuko has some puppy habits, like being mouthy and jumping up, they are nothing that can’t be corrected with the right training. He is highly treat-motivated and already knows some basic commands. His enthusiasm for treats makes him easy to train and eager to learn new things.

Pets in Need in Southern Maryland recognized the potential in Tuko and wanted to ensure he received the training he needed to be the best companion possible. To achieve this, they offered to pay for a two-week board and train program for Tuko and his adopter through Happy Active Dog LLC.

The program will not only teach Tuko basic obedience commands, but it will also work on correcting any unwanted behavior. His adopter will also be trained on how to maintain and reinforce the training Tuko receives during the program. This training opportunity will set Tuko and his adopter up for success and help them form a strong and lasting bond.

Suppose you are interested in meeting Tuko and potentially adopting him. In that case, you can stop by the Charles County Animal Care Center during adoption hours, Monday-Friday, 11 am-4 pm, and Saturday, 10 am-3 pm. The shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD. You can also reach the shelter at 301-932-1713 or email them at animalshelter@charlescounty.org for more information.

Pets in Need in Southern Maryland’s generous offer to pay for Tuko’s training shows their commitment to the well-being of animals in their community. Their partnership with Happy Active Dog LLC is a testament to their dedication to providing resources for pet owners to ensure that they can give their furry friends the best possible care.

Like this: Like Loading...