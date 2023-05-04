LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders have announced that they have signed 12 college free agents to their roster. On May 3, 2023, the team announced that the players will not officially sign with the team until they pass their physicals on May 11.

The team has agreed to terms with the following players:

WR Kazmeir Allen

WR Zion Bowens

OL Mason Brooks

QB Tim DeMorat

S Xavier Henderson

DE Joshua Pryor

WR Jalen Sample

S Kendall Smith

CB DJ Stirgus

WR Mitchell Tinsley

WR Brycen Tremayne

CB Nick Whiteside

Kazmeir Allen, a wide receiver from UCLA, stands out among the new signings. Allen was a highly-rated recruit out of high school and was expected to make a big impact in college. However, injuries derailed his career at UCLA, and he only played in eight games over three seasons. Nevertheless, Allen is a dynamic player who possesses great speed and agility. If he can stay healthy, he could become a valuable asset to the Commanders’ offense.

Another notable signing is Mason Brooks, an offensive lineman from Western Kentucky. Brooks is a massive lineman, standing at 6’2″ and weighing 340 pounds. He was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky and was named to the All-Conference USA First Team in 2022. Brooks can potentially become a starter for the Commanders and help solidify the team’s offensive line.

The Commanders also added depth to their wide receiver corps by signing Zion Bowens, Jalen Sample, Mitchell Tinsley, and Brycen Tremayne. Bowens and Sample are both speedy receivers who can stretch the field, while Tinsley and Tremayne are possession receivers who can make tough catches in traffic.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders signed Xavier Henderson, Joshua Pryor, Kendall Smith, and Nick Whiteside. Henderson, a safety from Michigan State, was a four-year starter and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2022. Pryor, a defensive end from Western Michigan, was a disruptive force on the defensive line, recording 10 sacks in 2022. Smith, a safety from Oregon State, is a hard-hitting player who excels in run support. Whiteside, a cornerback from North Carolina A&T, was a shutdown corner in college, recording six interceptions in 2022.

Overall, the Washington Commanders’ new signings provide much-needed depth to the team’s roster. While it remains to be seen how many of these players will make the final roster, they all have the potential to contribute to the team’s success. With training camp set to begin in July, the Commanders’ coaching staff will have plenty of time to evaluate their new signings and determine how best to utilize them in the upcoming season

