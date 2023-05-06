Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile from Lexington Park for the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day in Great Mills on April 4, 2023.

The juvenile was located and arrested in King George County, VA, on Friday, May 5, 2023. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the juvenile will be charged as an adult with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

According to a recent change in Maryland law, the juvenile’s identity will not be disclosed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and no booking photo will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall expressed his gratitude to the King George County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Christopher Giles for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.

On April 4, 2023, at 10:37 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired in the Great Mills Sheetz parking lot at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road. Shortly after, deputies responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a report of a victim who had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Marcus Anthony Day, a 26-year-old Leonardtown resident, and was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the murder of Marcus Anthony Day was conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of several other agencies. The investigators’ efforts, coupled with the tips from the public, led to the arrest of the juvenile suspect.

Like this: Like Loading...