Jamar Daron Moss, a 42-year-old man from Calvert County, Maryland, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree rape of a victim in St. Mary’s County on November 8, 2021. The sentencing hearing was held on May 5, 2023, where the victim addressed the court and expressed her trauma from the incident, but also found solace in knowing that by coming forward she has protected others from being victimized by the defendant.

Jamar Daron Moss, 42, of Calvert County, Maryland Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

The Senior Assistant State’s Attorney, Ashley Sowls, advocated for a life sentence on behalf of the victim and citizens of St. Mary’s County. After the sentencing hearing, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling commended the victim for her bravery and thanked her for reporting the crime and enduring the trial process to obtain justice for herself and her community.

During the trial, John Stackhouse and Daniel White tried the matter before a jury in September 2022. State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling acknowledged them and the Maryland State Police for successfully investigating the case. The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the trial and sentencing.

The victim’s statement during the sentencing hearing emphasized the importance of coming forward to protect others from being victimized.

The defendant’s sentence serves as a reminder of the importance of holding offenders accountable for their actions. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), every 73 seconds, someone in the United States is sexually assaulted. Approximately 1 in 5 women and 1 in 71 men will experience rape or attempted rape in their lifetime.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services reports that there were 324 rape convictions in the state in 2020, with a 53.4% conviction rate. The sentencing of Jamar Daron Moss sends a message that sexual assault will not be tolerated in the state of Maryland.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) for anyone seeking support or resources related to sexual assault. The Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault also offers survivors and their families support and resources.

