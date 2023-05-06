BOWIE, MD – On Friday night, the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Bowie Baysox in a back-and-forth game that ended with a score of 7-4. The game saw Heston Kjerstad clobber his eighth home run of the season, but the Baysox were not able to battle all the way back.

Erie struck first, as they have in the three previous games of the series. The SeaWolves scored a pair of runs in the top of the third, with Diego Rincones hitting a solo home run to dead center field off Baysox left-hander Cade Povich. Luis Santana followed the homer with a single and advanced on a fielder’s choice before scoring on a groundout to double Erie’s lead.

Kjerstad’s home run came in lead-off fashion in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the SeaWolves lead to 2-1. However, Erie bounced back in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs on five hits, with Colt Keith and Julio Rodriguez picking up RBIs, stretching Erie’s lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bowie loaded the bases with one out. Donta’ Williams grounded into a force out at home for the second out of the frame, before Billy Cook punched a two-run single into left field, cutting the SeaWolves’ lead down to a run at 4-3. However, Bowie would get no closer, as Erie plated three runs in the top of the seventh. Rehabbing right-hander Dillon Tate allowed a one-out double to Keith, followed by a Wenceel Perez RBI single. Then, after a walk, Tate was lifted for right-hander Conner Loeprich, who walked two and allowed a hit before notching the final two outs, allowing both inherited runners to score on RBIs from Trei Cruz and Ben Malgeri.

Trailing 7-3 entering the eighth, Bowie tried to launch one last rally after a Cesar Prieto walk preceded a Ramon Rodriguez double – the third hit of the night for Rodriguez, putting two in scoring position with one out with Williams coming to the plate. Williams was able to pick up an RBI on a sharp grounder to first base, but the Baysox would do no further damage against an Erie bullpen that was able to hold on, as Angel De Jesus recorded the final five outs of the game to pick up the save.

The loss dropped Bowie’s record to 7-16 on the season. The Baysox will continue their series with the SeaWolves on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...