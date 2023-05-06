Justin Tyler Dunbar, 34, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Justin Tyler Dunbar, 34, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, has been found guilty of three counts of felony sexual offense against a child in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The events took place on October 17, 2022, according to State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

“This terrible event is the epitome of vile and depraved behavior. No child should ever be subjected to sexual abuse,” said Sterling after the verdict was announced. “I hope this conviction provides a degree of relief for the victim and those affected by Mr. Dunbar’s unforgivable actions. I thank the members of the jury for their time and attention during this trial.”

The prosecution was led by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, the Chief of the Special Victims Unit, on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. The case was presided over by The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis.

Mr. Dunbar has a pending warrant for a separate sexual offense involving another minor child in Colorado.

The verdict was announced after a thorough and diligent trial, during which the prosecution presented evidence and testimony from witnesses and experts to establish Mr. Dunbar’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury deliberated on the case before returning a guilty verdict on all three counts.

The conviction of Mr. Dunbar is a victory for justice and the protection of children from sexual abuse. The State’s Attorney’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to investigating and prosecuting those who commit such heinous crimes.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse, don’t hesitate to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office or the National Sexual Assault Hotline for confidential and immediate support.

Mr. Dunbar is currently in custody and will be sentenced later. The maximum penalty for each count of felony sexual offenses against a child is 25 years in prison. The pending warrant for the separate sexual offense in Colorado will also be addressed.

