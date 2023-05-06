Governor Wes Moore has announced the appointment of Justin K. Robinson to serve as the only teacher on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board. Robinson’s vast experience as an educator and his understanding of the education system in Maryland will bring a critical perspective to the board’s work.

“Justin is a leader and veteran educator who influences the lives of his students every day,” said Governor Moore. “He understands both Maryland’s education system and the responsibility that a quality educator has in supporting the success of children in Maryland. I look forward to his leadership on the board.”

Robinson is a 12-year educator in the Prince George’s County Public School system and is certified to teach secondary mathematics, social studies, English language arts, and science, in addition to school administration and supervision. He earned National Board Certification in Early Adolescence Mathematics in 2017. Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University; a master’s degree in education from the University of Maryland; and is a doctoral candidate researching teacher attrition at Johns Hopkins University.

Robinson will serve for the remainder of the term of the vacating member, which ends on June 30, 2024. He is set to provide a unique perspective on the board’s work, as he will be the only teacher on the Accountability and Implementation Board, tasked with developing a comprehensive implementation plan for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The Blueprint includes policies and accountability requirements recommended by the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education.

Every unit of government responsible for implementing any part of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, including each local school board, is required to submit its own implementation plan to the Accountability and Implementation Board for approval. Robinson’s appointment is therefore critical in ensuring that teachers’ perspectives are taken into consideration when approving these plans.

“I am honored to serve on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board,” said Justin Robinson. “We must work together to lift up the next generation of leaders—and that starts in the classroom. I will bring my education expertise to the board and represent Maryland’s teachers, working tirelessly to improve quality and equity in Maryland’s education system.”

Robinson is a board member of the Prince George’s County Education Association, where he collaborates with district administration to implement the education career ladder and serves on the contract negotiation team. He is also a member of the Prince George’s County Blueprint Implementation Committee and Career Ladder Development Team.

As a leader in education, Robinson understands the importance of quality and equity in education. His appointment to the board will undoubtedly contribute to Maryland’s efforts to improve the education system for all students. His unique perspective, grounded in his experience as a teacher, will be an asset in the development of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

In conclusion, Governor Wes Moore’s appointment of Justin K. Robinson as the only teacher on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board is a step towards ensuring that teachers’ perspectives are taken into consideration when developing policies and accountability requirements in the education sector. Robinson’s appointment is expected to contribute to improving quality and equity in Maryland’s education system.

