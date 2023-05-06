Residents surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised of scheduled noise-generating testing events from May 8 to May 19, 2023, as pilots from the naval air station prepare for one of the most difficult tasks in military aviation: landing on an aircraft carrier.

Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs) are simulated carrier landings conducted by pilots to prepare them to land safely on an aircraft carrier. FCLPs consist of a series of touch-and-go maneuvers, also known as “bounces.” Pilots must precisely choreograph airspeed, altitude, and power to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land safely on the deck.

“FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission,” said a spokesperson for the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. “It is a highly complex and perishable skill and requires an intense period of training before pilots deploy.”

The practice is an essential part of training for naval pilots to perfect the skill of landing on an aircraft carrier, which is considered to be one of the most challenging tasks in military aviation.

As with all operations, the Naval Air Station Patuxent River is taking precautions to reduce the impact of testing activities on the community. However, residents in the surrounding communities may notice an increase in noise levels due to these operations.

Residents who have any concerns or questions regarding the FCLP training exercises can call 1-866-819-9028. More information about current NAS PAX noise advisories can be found at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.

The training exercises are a critical component of the readiness of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, which serves as the United States Navy’s premier research, development, test, and evaluation center for naval aircraft and systems. The station is also home to the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, which provides advanced instruction in flight test, engineering, and tactics for pilots, engineers, and other aviation professionals.

Residents are advised to take note of the scheduled FCLP training exercises and prepare for the increased noise levels that may occur during the scheduled testing hours from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River appreciates the support and understanding of the surrounding communities as they conduct critical training exercises to ensure the readiness of naval pilots for their missions.

