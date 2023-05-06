The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Tennis team traveled to Rocky Mount, North Caroline to compete against the Bears of Drew University in the first round of the Division III NCAA Championship. Unfortunately, the Seahawks fell to the Bears 5 – 1, ending their season with an 11-3 overall record and a 5-0 record in the United East Conference.

The Seahawks fought hard in the doubles matches, but only won one out of three. Boris Palmade and Stephen Alam were defeated in the number one doubles spot, while Nick Rohr and Daoud Alkhalidi fell in the number two doubles spot. Keawe Johnson and Liam Pratt secured the only point for the Seahawks in this match by winning the number three singles spot 8-3.

In the singles matches, only three out of five were completed due to Drew reaching a team score of 5 points. Boris Palmade lost in two sets in the number one singles spot, while Nick Rohr fell in two sets in the number three singles spot. The number five singles match was the last to be completed, with Daoud Alkhalidi winning the first set 6-0. However, Santo Carroccia of Drew University made a comeback, winning the second set 6-0, and ultimately winning the tiebreaker 6-1.

Credit: Bill Wood

Despite the loss, the St. Mary’s College Men’s Tennis team had an impressive season, finishing as the United East Conference Champions for the second year in a row. The team’s overall record of 11-3 is a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout the season.

The Seahawks will now look ahead to next season and work to build upon the success of this year. The team has a bright future with many talented players and a coaching staff committed to excellence. The St. Mary’s College Men’s Tennis team will undoubtedly continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the United East Conference and beyond.

