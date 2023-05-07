As temperatures rise, more people are expected to take their motorcycles out on the road, which can be thrilling, but also dangerous. In May, National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, AAA is reminding motorists and motorcyclists to take precautions and practice safe habits on the road. Unfortunately, data shows that motorcyclists continue to be overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities each year, with speed and alcohol as contributing factors.

According to the National Safety Council, in 2021, motorcyclists accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities, 17% of all occupant fatalities, and 3% of all occupant injuries, despite only making up 3% of all registered vehicles and less than 1% of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States. Fatalities among motorcycle riders and passengers increased eight percent from 2020 to 2021, with 5,932 deaths nationally, the highest number since at least 1975, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Motorists are reminded to safely ‘Share the Road’ with motorcycles and to be extra alert when driving to help keep motorcyclists safe,” said Ragina Ali, spokesperson for AAA in Maryland and Washington, D.C. “Motorcyclists are also reminded of their responsibility to keep themselves as safe as possible by following the rules of the road, being alert to other drivers, and never driving while impaired or distracted.”

In Maryland, an average of 73 motorcycle riders and passengers are killed in traffic crashes each year, and nearly 1,015 riders and passengers are injured, according to the Maryland Highway Safety Office. In Virginia, there were 2,048 motorcycle-involved crashes, resulting in 105 deaths, with 102 of the fatalities being motorcyclists, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Nine of the 40 traffic fatalities in Washington, D.C. in 2021 were motorcyclists.

As fatalities increased nationally, helmet use declined significantly in the past few years, leaving motorcyclists more vulnerable to injury and death than passenger vehicle drivers in the event of a crash. The use of DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets declined from 69% in 2020 to 64.9% in 2021, according to NHTSA. Helmet use continued to be significantly higher in states that require all motorcyclists to be helmeted than in other states that do not. Nearly 20% of those killed in motorcycle-involved crashes in Maryland in 2021 were not wearing a helmet.

“Both motorcyclists and their passengers should always wear a helmet,” said Ali. Motorcycle helmet laws vary by state. In Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, helmets are required by all riders.

AAA offers tips for motorists and motorcyclists to safely Share the Road:

Tips for Motorists:

Share the road. A motorcycle has the same privileges as any other vehicle on the road. Be courteous and give the motorcyclist a full lane of travel.

Look out. Look for motorcyclists on the highway, especially at intersections when a cyclist may be making a turn or changing lanes. Clearly signal your intentions.

Anticipate a motorcyclist’s maneuvers. Obstructions that you may ignore or not notice can be deadly for a motorcyclist. Anticipate their possible evasive actions.

Allow plenty of space. Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Allow enough room for the motorcyclist to take evasive actions.

Safety Tips for Motorcyclists:

Make yourself visible. Choose protective gear that provides visibility and protection. This includes wearing bright colors. If riding at night, wear clothing with reflective materials.

Allow space. Position your bike in the lane so that you can be seen. Allow additional space for emergency braking and room to maneuver. Avoid riding in a motorist’s blind spot. Make lane changes gradually and use appropriate signaling.

Never share a lane beside a car. A driver may be unaware of your presence. Most drivers are looking for larger vehicles, not motorcycles.

Clearly signal your intentions. Use turn signals before changing lanes and never weave between lanes.

Wear protective gear, including a U.S. DOT-approved helmet, eye protection, durable gloves, over-the-ankles footwear, jackets with long sleeves, and well-fitting abrasion-resistant pants.

Complete a motorcycle rider education and training course. Most motorcyclists have had no formal training. Get professional training on how to be a defensive driving motorcyclist.

By following these tips and being aware of their surroundings, motorists and motorcyclists can work together to Share the Road safely and reduce the number of motorcycle-related crashes and fatalities. As AAA reminds us, safety should always be the top priority on the road, no matter how thrilling the ride may be.

