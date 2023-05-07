BOWIE, MD – Despite a strong three RBI performance from Billy Cook, including a home run, the Bowie Baysox couldn’t keep up with the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night. The Baysox lost by a 10-4 final, largely due to a six-run third inning by Erie.

Bowie started off strong with a two-run bottom of the first inning, thanks to a solo home run from Zach Watson and an RBI single from Cook. However, Erie quickly cut into their deficit with a solo home run from Jake Holton in the top of the second inning.

The SeaWolves then took control in the top of the third, scoring six runs on seven hits against Baysox pitcher Garrett Stallings. Andrew Navigato and Colt Keith each hit a home run, with Keith’s being a two-run shot that gave Erie a 3-2 lead. Grant Witherspoon, Ben Malgeri, and Daniel Cabrera also picked up an RBI each, giving the SeaWolves a comfortable 9-2 lead.

Erie added three more runs in the top of the fifth on a bases clearing double from Dillon Dingler. Despite Cook’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth and multiple scoring opportunities in the seventh and ninth innings, the Baysox were unable to mount a comeback.

The loss drops the Baysox to a 7-17 record for the season, placing them in last place in the Eastern League Southwest division. Bowie will have one more chance to try and pick up a win against Erie as they finish their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch.

Throughout the game, Baysox pitchers struggled with their control, surrendering nine walks and 11 hits. This performance underscores the importance of strong pitching, which the Baysox will need to improve upon if they hope to turn their season around.

Like this: Like Loading...