The Calvert County Health Department’s Highway to Health mobile outreach van is coming to North Beach on May 10, 2023. The van, which provides case-management-driven screenings and linkage to medical, behavioral, and social services, aims to help clients with needs they may have had trouble navigating in the past.

The Health Department set up the free program to make it easier for clients to access health department services without traveling to the department. The coordinators can also link clients to other needed services outside of the health department.

The Highway to Health team is set to park the outreach van on Bay Avenue between 3rd Street and 5th Street from 10 am to 1 pm. Clients can visit the van to receive screenings and connect with case managers who will help them access the services they need.

According to the Health Department, the Highway to Health program is crucial to the department’s efforts to promote health equity in Calvert County. The program addresses health disparities and ensures that all residents have access to the care and services they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

In addition to providing screenings and case management services, the Highway to Health team also works to raise awareness about health issues and promote healthy behaviors. The team provides education and resources on topics such as nutrition, physical activity, and disease prevention.

Residents who cannot visit the Highway to Health van on May 10 can still access the program’s services by contacting the Calvert County Health Department. The Health Department offers a variety of programs and services to promote health and wellness, including immunizations, family planning, and substance abuse treatment.

For more information on the Health Equity Team and the Highway to Health mobile outreach van, visit the Calvert County Health Department’s website. The website provides information on the department’s programs and services, and resources for residents looking to improve their health and well-being.

